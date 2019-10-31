Man punches police during arrest, spits blood trying to flee

A man has been charged with assaulting police and escaping custody while under arrest for outstanding warrants in the state’s north yesterday.

A man has been charged with assaulting police and escaping custody while under arrest for outstanding warrants in the state’s north yesterday. MaxPixel

A MAN wanted on outstanding warrants has faced court today after allegedly assaulting police during their attempt to arrest him at Halfway Creek, before allegedly trying to flee and spitting blood at police while undergoing treatment at Grafton Base Hospital.

About 6pm yesterday, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended a property on Browns Rd at Halfway Creek following reports a man wanted on outstanding warrants was at the location.

Following a search, officers found the man hiding under a blanket in a caravan.

Police attempted to arrest the man and a struggle ensued, where he allegedly pushed a senior constable and punched another two officers in the face.

Once in custody, the 22-year-old was taken to Grafton Police Station, before being transported under police guard to Grafton Base Hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

While at the hospital the man attempted to flee before he allegedly kicked and spat blood at police.

Hospital security assisted in restraining the man, before he was carried out to a police vehicle. He then attempted to climb onto the roof of the vehicle, and OC spray was deployed.

He was placed into a caged truck and taken back to Grafton Police Station where he was charged with escape police custody, assault officer in execution of duty (x2), resist officer in execution of duty (x2) and four outstanding warrants relating to a number of traffic, property and fraud offences.

The man was refused bail and appeared in Grafton Local Court today, where he was formally bail refused to appear before the same court on Monday 9 December 2019.