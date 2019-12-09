Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man charged with shooting puppy with longbow and arrow

Jodie Callcott
9th Dec 2019 9:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly shot a puppy with a longbow and arrow at South Golden Beach on Friday has been charged.

About 8am Friday, police were called to a property on Canowindra Crt, following reports an eight-month-old puppy was shot.

Officers attached to Tweed/Byron Police District were told a man had allegedly fired three arrows at the puppy, Bucket, with the third arrow striking the puppy in the back.

Residents in neighbouring properties took Bucket to a veterinarian where he was euthanised due to the severity of his injuries.

Police spoke to a 59-year-old man and he was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

The man was charged with commit an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal and recklessly beat and seriously injure an animal.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Byron Bay Local Court on Monday 13 January 2020.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 37 people facing Tweed Heads Local Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 37 people facing Tweed Heads Local Court today

        Crime Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges

        Byron gets ‘first Australian’ boozy kombucha tasting room

        premium_icon Byron gets ‘first Australian’ boozy kombucha tasting room

        News A POPULAR fermented probiotic drink is about to get a whole lot more exciting.

        Was missing Belgian backpacker last seen near Coffs?

        premium_icon Was missing Belgian backpacker last seen near Coffs?

        Crime Witness told police she saw a man 'looking dead' on the side of hwy

        ‘When my other son is born I’ll get ya then’

        premium_icon ‘When my other son is born I’ll get ya then’

        Crime A young dad sent more than 80 text messages to his pregnant ex including...