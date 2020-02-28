Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man charged after smashing pumpkins

28th Feb 2020 8:02 AM

 

A carnival worker has been arrested after falling asleep among the smashed pumpkins and smeared vegetables he allegedly left behind during a rampage in an exhibition hall at a regional NSW show.

The 25-year-old allegedly broke into the hall at the Inverell Showgrounds, smashed up the pumpkins and smeared other vegetables that were part of the exhibition across the walls and floor.

Some of the vegetables were also eaten.

Police said members of the 150-year-old Inverell Show Society who open their show on Friday were at the showground about 7am on Thursday when they saw the exhibition hall doors open and discovered the man and the vandalism.

The man was found asleep surrounded by the pumpkins and officers from New England Police District were called.

The man woke and left the hall but was arrested in a toilet block nearby.

He was charged with break and enter and committing a serious indictable offence.

The man appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to the offence, being sentenced to nine months of intensive corrections order.

More Stories

Show More
break and enter crime editors picks inverell show hall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman struck by lightning in shower

        Woman struck by lightning in shower

        Weather The woman was showering in a her home during a thunderstorm when she was hit by an electrical shock.

        She’ll be apples: Wait over with festival just 24 hours away

        premium_icon She’ll be apples: Wait over with festival just 24 hours away

        News Everything you need to know about the 2020 Apple and Grape festival

        SURF RAGE: ‘She looked like she was in a car accident’

        premium_icon SURF RAGE: ‘She looked like she was in a car accident’

        News An ‘avoidable’ surf accident has left a grommet seriously injured

        EXPLAINED: Why dead fish keep appearing in Tweed waterways

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: Why dead fish keep appearing in Tweed waterways

        News The second fish kill occurred in Tweed waterways within a week