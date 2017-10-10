27°
News

Man charged with spate of property offences

Liana Turner
by

A MAN will face court on 45 charges relating to break-ins and theft.

Police recieved reports of a stolen Kia Carnival in the Kingscliff area on Monday.

When officers located the car, a 41-year-old got out of the vehicle and allegedly ran from police.

He was arrested a short time later and a woman, 36, was arrested inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly found a throwing knife, house-breaking implements, numerous car keys which they believe had been stolen, stolen identification documents and drug paraphernalia.

The duo were taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where the man - who had three outstanding warrants in Queensland - was charged with 45 offences relating to break-and enter and property offences spanning from June to October 9 this year.

He was refused bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court today.

The woman was granted bail to face court at a later date.

Tweed Daily News
