Man charged with spitting at police

POLICE: A man was restrained when he spat at police. Trevor Veale

A MAN has been charged with assaulting police after threatening to spit in their faces.

A Tweed Byron Police District spokesperson said a a 52-year-old male from Wamberal handed himself into Tweed Heads Police Station on Friday, September 21 for having outstanding warrants for driving with a disqualified license.

Whilst being entered into custody he began spitting towards police and threatened to spit in their faces.

The man had to be physically restrained and was charged with assaulting police, as well as for the two outstanding warrants.

He was bailed refused to appear before Wyong Local Court on September 26.