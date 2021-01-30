Menu
Crime

Man charged with stabbing dog to death

by Melissa Iaria
30th Jan 2021 12:50 PM

A 25-year-old man has been charged with stabbing a dog to death in the backyard of a home in north east NSW.

Police were called to a home in Cossa Street, West Tamworth, after reports a dog had been stabbed just after 5pm Friday.

The resident, a 36-year-old woman, took the female dog to a nearby animal hospital but it died a short time later, police said.

A man, known to the woman, was arrested in a nearby street about 5.40pm.

He was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with torturing, beating and causing the death of an animal and contravening an apprehended violence order.

The man was denied bail to appear before Tamworth Bail Court on Saturday.

