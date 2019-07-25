Menu
Man clings to side as houseboat sinks

by Emily Halloran
25th Jul 2019 2:28 PM
A man was seen clinging to the side of a houseboat as it began sinking near Wavebreak Island early this afternoon.

Marine emergency services were called to assist the boat about midday which was in water near Marine Parade and Parr Street in Biggera Waters.

The man seen on the side of the houseboat as it began sinking near Wavebreak Island today. Picture: Tertius Pickard.
The Volunteer Marine Rescue, Gold Coast Water Police, Gold Coast Waterways Authority and Maritime Safety Queensland and paramedics all attended the scene.

It is understood no one required treatment.

The man safely left the vessel in another boat. Picture: Tertius Pickard.
Gold Coast Waterways Authority told the Bulletin there was no water pollution caused from the boat going under.

It is understood the houseboat was not derelict and the owners have been contacted.

MP Sam O'Connor wrote on Facebook: "Another houseboat sinking off Biggera Waters".

"Police have visited and assessed it's empty and not a safety risk," he said.

"They'll likely pass it onto the Gold Coast Waterways Authority to start the process of removing it and for any clean-up.

"Apparently the owner is in one of the smaller boats. The tide is rising and it looks like they're trying to pull it off the sandbank with a couple of other boaties.

"We all care about our Broadwater, you can see that from the people watching from the shore, so hopefully it's sorted out soon."

