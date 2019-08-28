Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man comes off bike, hit and killed by car

28th Aug 2019 7:14 AM

A motorcyclist has died after he came off his bike and was hit by a car in NSW's Lake Macquarie area with police looking for his companion, who left the scene.

Police were told two motorbikes were on the M1 between West Wallsend and Ryhope shortly after 1am on Wednesday when one of the riders was thrown from his bike on to the road. He was then struck by a car travelling behind him.

The rider died at the scene. The female driver of the vehicle was taken to John Hunter Hospital for mandatory tests.

The rider of the second motorbike did not stop. Police are calling for any witnesses, or anyone who may have dash-cam vision of the two motorbikes just prior to the crash, to come forward.

Motorists heading southbound on the M1 are being told to check livetraffic.com for the latest traffic updates as diversions are in place.

More Stories

editors picks fatal traffic crash

Top Stories

    PCYC extends before and after school care

    premium_icon PCYC extends before and after school care

    News THE Tweed Heads PCYC has expanded its before and after school care.

    Thunderstorms forecast, but rain totals this year are dire

    premium_icon Thunderstorms forecast, but rain totals this year are dire

    Weather Rainfall totals significantly down this year

    Free flu jabs for kids ... if the minister approves

    premium_icon Free flu jabs for kids ... if the minister approves

    Health “The risks of complications for kids who contract the flu are high."

    Australia's Fyre Festival? Fury as major event postponed

    premium_icon Australia's Fyre Festival? Fury as major event postponed

    Music Some are calling for compensation, and comparing it to Fyre Festival