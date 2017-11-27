Menu
Man crashes into barrier after alleged pursuit

A man has been charged over an alleged police pursuit.
A TWEED Heads man has been charged after an alleged pursuit in a stolen car.

Police began pursuing a Ford Festiva through Murwillumbah about 11.20pm on Thursday after the car failed to stop when signalled.

The driver, Matthew Raymond Eric Burgess, 22, allegedly reached speeds between 80-90km/h in the town's 50 and 60km/h zones, before reaching speeds between 120-130km/h on Tweed Valley Way, when police ended the pursuit .

Shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday, officers saw the same vehicle on Tweed Valley Way at Tumbulgum. Mr Burgess allegedly failed to stop again and reached speeds of 150km/h.

Police pursued the car on the Pacific Motorway and through the Tugun tunnel, before the car lost control and hit a barrier fence about 1km south of the Queensland border. Police arrested the driver and charged him with police pursuit, exceeding speed by more than 45km/h and possessing stolen property from outside of NSW. He will face court next Monday.

Tweed Daily News
