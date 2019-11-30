21yo fighting for life after brawl

Menu
by Shiloh Payne
30th Nov 2019 10:49 AM
A MAN has suffered life-threatening injuries after a fight on the Gold Coast.

A 21-year-old man sustained a critical head injury after he was punched and hit his head on the ground at Broadbeach around 2.40am on Saturday.

Police say the man was walking along Surf Pde and became involved in a verbal exchange with a group of men and women. The group then followed the man and a fight broke out.

He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Queensland Police spokesman said that a group of seven men and women were being questioned, though no arrests have been made.

A crime scene has been established on the corner of Surf Pde and Margaret Ave.

Police believe the incident was not schoolies related.

altercation broadbeach life-threatening injuries

