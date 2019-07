Man rushed to hospital with High Acuity Response Unit on board after a serious crash between a motorbike and vehicle in Wishart overnight. Picture: file photo

A man in his 20s is in hospital in a critical condition following a horror motorbike crash in Brisbane's south.

Paramedics were called to attend a male patient in his 20s after a crash between a motorbike and car on Colwyn Street in Wishart at 5.24pm on Thursday.

The male patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with High Acuity Response Unit paramedics on board.