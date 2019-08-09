Man critical after ute crashes in police chase

Police and ambulance crews at the scene of a serious accident on Queen St in Southport.

AN allegedly stolen ute was being chased by police when it rolled several times, critically injuring one person and injuring another.

It's understood the mayhem started this morning when three men allegedly tried to break into a Maudsland home.

It is believed a 16-year-old girl was inside the home at the time and called police.

Upon arrival police pursued a car with allegedly stolen plates.

The ute on its side on Queen St in Southport. Picture: Talisa Eley.



The three men allegedly dumped the car on Kopps Rd in Oxenford, before fleeing on foot into bushland.

One of the men was tracked and arrested near a Gold Coast theme park.

The other two men allegedly stole a ute from the theme park and fled.

It's understood the vehicle was being pursued by police when it rolled several times on the corner of Queen and Nerang streets in Southport this morning.

Paramedics work on a patient at the scene. Picture: Talisa Eley.



Multiple Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to the scene, including a critical care paramedic.

Residents reported hearing "screeching tyres and a loud bang" when the ute crashed and rolled.

One man said police arrived "within 30 seconds" of hearing the disturbance.

The ute, a white Toyota, remains on its side in the eastbound lane of Queen St. It's understood the road is likely to be closed to motorists for some time.

Queensland Ambulance Service Senior Operations Supervisor Cary Strong said when paramedics arrived, the most seriously injured man was found unconscious on the ground "five or six metres" from the vehicle.

"One male had minor injuries and has been taken through to Gold Coast University Hospital," he said.

"The other, approximately in his mid-to-late 20s, has got extensive injuries ... the most serious of which is a head injury."

Mr Strong said paramedics worked for up to 45 minutes to stabilise the critically injured man before taking him to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

He was not conscious at the time, ambulance officers said.

A bystander rushed to the pair's aid, Mr Strong said.

"Initial treatment by the bystander and by Queensland Police officers and the critical care paramedic was paramount," he said.

A full-scale investigation including the forensic crash unit and ethical standards command is being undertaken by police.