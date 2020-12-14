Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is fighting for life after suffering serious head and arm injuries in a workplace incident involving a forklift.
A man is fighting for life after suffering serious head and arm injuries in a workplace incident involving a forklift. Contributed
News

Man critically hurt in workplace accident

by Nathan Edwards
14th Dec 2020 3:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is fighting for life after suffering serious head and arm injuries in a workplace incident involving a forklift at the Port of Brisbane this afternoon.

Emergency crews, including police and paramedics, arrived on scene at the workplace at Pinkenba just after 12.30pm Monday.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition. Critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit were onboard.

Originally published as Man critically hurt in workplace accident

workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FINAL DAY: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content FINAL DAY: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        ROADS CLOSED: Full list of flooded roads in our region

        ROADS CLOSED: Full list of flooded roads in our region

        News For your own safety, remember if it is flooded, forget it

        Roads closed in Surfers as glass falls from building

        Premium Content Roads closed in Surfers as glass falls from building

        News Circle on Cavill Surfers Paradise: Roads closed after glass falls

        ‘No option’ but to cancel prestigious golf event

        Premium Content ‘No option’ but to cancel prestigious golf event

        News Big name players were set to play in $50K tournament