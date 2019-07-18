Menu
A man has been flown to hospital after a worksite accident at Cooktown.
Man crushed by machinery at mine site

by Mark Murray
18th Jul 2019 3:58 PM
A MAN has been flown to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition after a workplace accident in a rural Far North Queensland town.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a mine site south of Cooktown after a male, in his 30s, was crushed by heavy machinery.

He has suffered serious head, chest and neck injuries.

"We responded just after 9.05am to a man crushed by machinery at a location on Mount Amos road," a QAS spokesman told the Cairns Post.

"We transported him to the Cooktown Hospital where he was expected to be airlifted to Townsville."

The man was flown by the Royal Flying Doctor Service to Townsville this afternoon.

Queensland Police said officers at Cooktown arrived at the scene at around 9.40am.

"This morning we were called to an incident where a male was trapped under a machine," a QPS spokesman said.

An investigation has been launched by Workplace Health and Safety.

The Australian Workers' Union Queensland branch secretary Steve Baker said reports of another serious injury of a worker at a quarry site was devastating news.

"Our hearts go out to the man and his family, friends and work colleagues of the man who has been critically injured while at work at a quarry in Cooktown," Steve Baker said.

"This recent incident highlights the need for all parties to work together to make workplaces safer.

"Every worker should be able to go to work knowing they'll be able to head home safe to their family at the end of every shift."

