A man has been fatally crushed in a workplace accident on Long Street in Sydney's Smithfield. Picture: Supplied
Man crushed to death on building site

by Hannah Moore
6th Jul 2020 3:11 PM

A 35-year-old man has been crushed to death by a metal beam in a horrific workplace accident in Smithfield, in western Sydney.

Emergency services were called to Long Street at Smithfield about 11.30am on Monday to reports a man had been crushed by a steel pylon.

When paramedics arrived, bystanders were performing CPR.

The man could not be revived and died at the scene.

NSW Ambulance duty operations manager, Inspector Jenny Porter, praised the bystanders who tried to save the man's life, and said his death was a tragic incident.

"No one goes to work expecting not to come home," she said.

"The bystanders who worked quickly to try and save him by administering CPR should be commended."

"General first aid knowledge, CPR skills and a defibrillator on site provide that best chance, sadly despite everyone's best efforts the patient was unable to be revived."

NSW Police and Safe Work are investigating, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

NCA NewsWire has contacted MHE Demag for comment.

More to come

