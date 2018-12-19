Menu
A surfer has died off Snapper Rocks at Greenmount Beach on the Gold Coast.
Breaking

Man dead at Greenmount beach after tragic early morning surf

by ANDREW POTTS & EMILY HALLORAN, Gold Coast Bulletin
19th Dec 2018 11:53 AM

A SURFER has died at one of the Gold Coast's most popular beaches this morning in what has been called a 'pre-Christmas tragedy'.

The 70-year-old man was understood to be paddleboard surfing with a friend off Snapper Rocks at Greenmount Beach when he is understood to have had a heart attack, causing him to fall into the water and hit his head on a submerged rock.

The surfer's friend noticed he had not resurfaced, before pulling him out of the surf to find him unconscious.

death gold coast greenmount surfer
Tweed Daily News

