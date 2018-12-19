Man dead at Greenmount beach after tragic early morning surf

A surfer has died off Snapper Rocks at Greenmount Beach on the Gold Coast.

A surfer has died off Snapper Rocks at Greenmount Beach on the Gold Coast. Daily News

A SURFER has died at one of the Gold Coast's most popular beaches this morning in what has been called a 'pre-Christmas tragedy'.

The 70-year-old man was understood to be paddleboard surfing with a friend off Snapper Rocks at Greenmount Beach when he is understood to have had a heart attack, causing him to fall into the water and hit his head on a submerged rock.

The surfer's friend noticed he had not resurfaced, before pulling him out of the surf to find him unconscious.

For the full story visit the Gold Coast Bulletin website.