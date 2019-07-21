Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man dead, girl stabbed in Sydney

21st Jul 2019 5:02 PM

A MAN is dead and a teenage girl has been taken to hospital with stab wounds after a domestic incident in Sydney.

Police say they were called to Chatswood about 9.55am on Sunday where the 14-year-old wounded girl was being helped a member of the public.

She was taken to Sydney Children's Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Minutes later, emergency services were called to a shopping centre in Sydney's lower north shore where a 52-year-old man was found severely injured after a fall. Police say he died at the scene.

Officers have been told there was an altercation between the girl and the man inside a Chatswood home, with the man running from the scene after the girl was assaulted and stabbed.

  • Lifeline 13 11 14
  • beyondblue 1300 22 4636
  • 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
editors picks fatality fatal stabbing stabbing

Top Stories

    Crompton urges Mustangs pack to keep going

    premium_icon Crompton urges Mustangs pack to keep going

    Rugby League The Mustangs enforcer said his side was focusing on building momentum in the final three rounds of the regular season

    How you can help build a new grandstand for sporting clubs

    How you can help build a new grandstand for sporting clubs

    Sport Community urged to back Tweed sporting clubs.

    Day 1: The unhealthy habit that ruins Splendour for many

    premium_icon Day 1: The unhealthy habit that ruins Splendour for many

    News Why are young people smoking all around the festival?

    Cudgen could be the dark horse

    premium_icon Cudgen could be the dark horse

    Rugby League The Hornets currently sit third on the LLT Premiership table