A man died after he was hit by a car yesterday.
Crime

Man dies after being hit by car in Banora Point

Rick Koenig
by
20th Feb 2019 12:11 PM

AN elderly man has died after he was hit by a car in Banora Point yesterday afternoon.

Tweed Police said emergency services were called to Leisure Drive about 12.55 after they received reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car while attempting to cross the road.

The 86-year-old man was treated at the scene before he was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, but died a short time later.

Police said the driver of the car, a 30-year-old woman, was not injured and taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

banora point car death hit tweed police
Tweed Daily News

