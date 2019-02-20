Man dies after being hit by car in Banora Point

A man died after he was hit by a car yesterday.

AN elderly man has died after he was hit by a car in Banora Point yesterday afternoon.

Tweed Police said emergency services were called to Leisure Drive about 12.55 after they received reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car while attempting to cross the road.

The 86-year-old man was treated at the scene before he was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, but died a short time later.

Police said the driver of the car, a 30-year-old woman, was not injured and taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

