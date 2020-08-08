Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 35-year-old man, who was hit by a car last Saturday night, has died of his injuries in hospital. Police urge witnesses to come forward.
A 35-year-old man, who was hit by a car last Saturday night, has died of his injuries in hospital. Police urge witnesses to come forward.
News

Man dies after being hit by car

by Danielle O’Neal
8th Aug 2020 1:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died eight days after being hit by a car in Brisbane's east.

The 35-year-old Wynnum man sustained critical injuries after he was struck by a car on Tingal Road in Wynnum on Saturday, August 1 about 6.15pm.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he died today.

In the hours following the crash, police called for help from the public to identify the man, as he was not carrying identification.

The 35-year-old man died Saturday in the Princess Alexandra Hospital. Picture: News Corp
The 35-year-old man died Saturday in the Princess Alexandra Hospital. Picture: News Corp

He was described as bald, tanned and wearing shorts with a brown jumper, and was identified by Sunday morning.

The driver, a 48-year-old Brisbane woman, was not physically injured.

Investigators from the Forensic Crash Unit continue to appeal for witnesses to contact police.

Originally published as Man dies after being hit by car

car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        142 ‘extremely disappointed’ travellers given cold shoulder

        Premium Content 142 ‘extremely disappointed’ travellers given cold shoulder

        Breaking ‘Extremely disappointed’ Queenslanders who failed to rush across the border before the 1am shutdown have been among 142 refused entry.

        • 8th Aug 2020 11:39 AM
        142 people turned away as border shuts

        142 people turned away as border shuts

        News Police turn away 142 after border shut to New South Wales and ACT

        ‘All of the passengers on board buses are scrutinised’

        Premium Content ‘All of the passengers on board buses are scrutinised’

        Health Buses checked for people coming from virus hot spots

        PHOTOS: Traffic backs up as border prepares to close

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Traffic backs up as border prepares to close

        News DRIVERS can expect heavy delays if they’re planning on crossing the Queensland...