Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died after being hit by his own car. Police are still to determine the circumstances behind the tragedy.
A man has died after being hit by his own car. Police are still to determine the circumstances behind the tragedy.
News

Man dies after being hit by own car

by Melissa Iaria
16th Dec 2020 4:30 PM

A man has died after being hit by his own vehicle in central Victoria.

Police believe the man was struck by his own vehicle in the driveway of a property on Cleary Street, Seymour, about 5.20am on Wednesday.

He is yet to be formally identified.

Police and emergency services attended, but the man died at the scene.

No one else was home at the property when the incident unfolded.

The exact circumstances are yet to be determined, and the police investigation remains ongoing.

Originally published as Man dies after being hit by own car

car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man sentenced over bungled pistol purchase

        Premium Content Man sentenced over bungled pistol purchase

        Crime WHEN sourcing the firearm on an online platform, he didn’t know he was talking to an undercover cop.

        SAVE OUR NUTS: Local macadamias listed as endangered

        Premium Content SAVE OUR NUTS: Local macadamias listed as endangered

        News “THIS is a wake-up call ... in less than 200 years, these species have lost 80 per...

        LATEST ROAD CLOSURES: 100+ roads closed by floodwaters

        LATEST ROAD CLOSURES: 100+ roads closed by floodwaters

        News For your own safety, remember if it is flooded, forget it

        Amazing aerial footage of flooded areas in Northern NSW

        Premium Content Amazing aerial footage of flooded areas in Northern NSW

        News Four helicopters were made available to local emergency services