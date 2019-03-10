Man dies after car accident

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called into action today.

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Tweed Valley Way at Stokers Siding.

Just after 12pm today, a 1930 Ford hot rod was travelling south on Tweed Valley Way at Stokers Siding, when it left the road and rolled.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, died a short time after being freed from the vehicle by emergency services.

A male passenger, aged 63, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District are investigating the incident.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.