Man dies after car accident
A man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Tweed Valley Way at Stokers Siding.
Just after 12pm today, a 1930 Ford hot rod was travelling south on Tweed Valley Way at Stokers Siding, when it left the road and rolled.
The driver, a 52-year-old man, died a short time after being freed from the vehicle by emergency services.
A male passenger, aged 63, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District are investigating the incident.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.