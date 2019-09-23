Menu
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash at Elimbah on Sunday night. Photo: Bill Hearne
Man dies after car flips, crashes into tree

Ashley Carter
23rd Sep 2019 6:10 AM
A MAN has died after his car flipped and crashed into a tree in the Sunshine Coast's south overnight.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said about 9.30pm, the man's car was travelling south on Beerburrum Rd at Elimbah when it left the road, crossed an embankment, overturned and crashed into a tree.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or any information to come forward.

More to come.

