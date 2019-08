A MAN has died after the car he was driving hit a tree in the early hours of this morning.

Police say the man in his 30s died at the scene of the accident, which happened about 4am on Wivenhoe Somerset Road at Split Yard Creek.

The road will be closed for a number of hours, police say, as the forensic crash unit investigates.