Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died almost a week after falling from a skateboard.
A man has died almost a week after falling from a skateboard.
Health

Man dies after fall from skateboard

by Grace Mason
28th Oct 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died almost a week after suffering critical head injuries falling from a skateboard at Mission Beach.

Emergency services were called to Porter Promenade just before 6pm on October 22 where the man had fallen from the motorised skateboard.

It is understood the man had been riding along the public footpath when the crash occurred.

MORE NEWS

Tributes for 'lovely' couple killed in crash

State labels wallaby relocation plan 'futile

Teens hospitalised after Kanimbla crash

The 42-year-old man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being flown by rescue helicopter to Townsville Hospital where he has remained in a critical condition.

He was pronounced dead in the hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash and anyone with information who they are yet to speak with is asked to come forward.

death skateboard transport

Top Stories

    Teacher allegedly stabbed at primary school by 12-year-old

    premium_icon Teacher allegedly stabbed at primary school by 12-year-old

    Crime Police and paramedics are on scene at Heatley Primary School after a teacher was allegedly stabbed by a student.

    WHOSE POT IS IT? Neighbours' dispute over drug bunker

    premium_icon WHOSE POT IS IT? Neighbours' dispute over drug bunker

    Crime Police found marijuana growing underground in shipping containers

    Alleged drink driver backs into cop car

    premium_icon Alleged drink driver backs into cop car

    News Tweed Police will allege officers were on patrol through Tweed Heads when they...

    COWPER TRAGEDY: Photo reveals 30-year mystery

    premium_icon COWPER TRAGEDY: Photo reveals 30-year mystery

    Offbeat Evidence submitted to coronial inquiry answers key question