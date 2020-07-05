Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died after falling from a balcony in Sydney. Picture: iStock
A man has died after falling from a balcony in Sydney. Picture: iStock
News

Man dies after falling from Sydney balcony

by Sarah McPhee
5th Jul 2020 8:12 PM

A young man has died after falling from a balcony in Sydney's CBD with police considering the death to be as a result of "misadventure".

Emergency services were called to reports a man had fallen from a balcony on Liverpool St in the city about 6.15pm on Sunday.

A 25-year-old man died at the scene.

Local police are investigating and a crime scene has been established.

"The man's death is not being treated as suspicious and is believed to be misadventure," NSW Police said in a statement later on Sunday night.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Man dies after falling from Sydney balcony

More Stories

balcony fall death editors picks fatal incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How did Nimbin's cannabis campaigner fare in by-election?

        premium_icon How did Nimbin's cannabis campaigner fare in by-election?

        News ELECTION candidate asks why growing cannabis in one state has been decriminalised, while next door, it’s a criminal offence.

        15yo on life support following crash

        premium_icon 15yo on life support following crash

        News Helicopter called to rural property for transport to Gold Coast University...

        Wrong passes behind border havoc

        premium_icon Wrong passes behind border havoc

        News Steve Gollschewski says wrong passes behind border havoc

        ‘Please take a COVID test’: Those with symptoms urged to act

        premium_icon ‘Please take a COVID test’: Those with symptoms urged to act

        News HEALTH authorities release statistics on who is getting tested for coronavirus on...