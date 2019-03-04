Menu
Login
Breaking

Man killed in quarry accident

4th Mar 2019 5:00 PM

A MAN has died after falling into machinery at a quarry in South Australia.

Emergency services were called to the quarry near Cannawigara, about 10km north east of Bordertown, just after 10.30am on Monday morning after receiving reports of an industrial accident.

It is understood a 43-year-old man from the Murray Mallee area fell into machinery and died at the scene.

Safework SA have been advised of the death and are investigating.

Police will be preparing a report for the coroner.

More Stories

editors picks quarry south australia worksite accident

Top Stories

    Man in hospital after being hit by car in Murwillumbah

    Man in hospital after being hit by car in Murwillumbah

    News MURWILLUMBAH man taken to hospital after being struck by a car this morning

    • 4th Mar 2019 4:15 PM
    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Crime Queensland man blows seven times the legal limit in Tweed

    Border facility to be torn down, rebuilt

    Border facility to be torn down, rebuilt

    Community The building will be demolished and then rebuilt later in the year

    Calls for Northern Rivers rail to become election issue

    Calls for Northern Rivers rail to become election issue

    News NRRAG spokesman said people still wanted to travel by train