Emergency services attempted to free him, but he died at the scene. Picture: 9 News
News

Man dies after trapped in container

20th Feb 2020 12:57 PM

A man has died in a workplace accident in Melbourne's north this morning.

Following reports a man was trapped in a shipping container, police and emergency crews were called to GKA Sports Distribution Centre on Foden Avenue in Campbellfield just after 10am.

It is believed the man was trapped by stone sheets which shifted within the container.

The man died after becoming trapped in a shipping container. Picture: 9 News
Emergency services attempted to free the man, who is yet to be identified, but he died at the scene.

A second worker has been taken to Northern Hospital in Epping for observation.

Worksafe has been notified and remain on the scene.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

