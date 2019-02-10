Menu
Coomba Falls, Maidenwell.
Coomba Falls, Maidenwell.
Man dies after waterhole incident

Matt Collins
10th Feb 2019 7:54 PM

A man has died following an incident in Maidenwell this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Coomba Waterhole Rd at 4.30pm on Sunday February 10.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman told The Toowoomba Chronicle the patient was in a critical condition after paramedics were called to the scene of the incident.

It is alleged the man received critical injuries attempting to jump from rocks into the water.

The man's next of kin have been advised.

More information to follow.

