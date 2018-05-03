Man dies at popular North Coast swimming-spot
A MAN has tragically drowned at Cudgen Creek, Kingscliff this morning.
Emergency services rushed to the creek at 11.10am to reports a man had been pulled unconscious from the water.
It is understood beachgoers attempted to save him by performing CPR.
Police believe the man, 78, may have suffered a medical episode while in the water.
He could not be revived and died on scene.
Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District commenced inquiries into the incident and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
A post mortem will determine the cause of the man's death.