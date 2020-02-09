Man dies in sinkhole fall

A young man has tragically fallen to his death in a sinkhole in Mount Gambier’s city-centre overnight, as police now prepare a report for the coroner.

Police say the man, 20, of Lewiston, fell to his death in the Cave Gardens sinkhole on Bay Rd just before midnight on Saturday.

It is believed he died before emergency services arrived.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, but police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

The state-heritage listed Cave Gardens is a popular natural attraction in the centre of Mount Gambier.

The sinkhole is surrounded by several viewing platforms, with a path that leads into its centre.