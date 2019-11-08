Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Ethical Standards Command is investigating after a man died while being taken to Rockhampton watch house in a police vehicle on Friday morning.
The Ethical Standards Command is investigating after a man died while being taken to Rockhampton watch house in a police vehicle on Friday morning.
News

Man dies in police custody on way to watch house

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
8th Nov 2019 10:09 AM | Updated: 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN died while being taken to Rockhampton watch house in a police vehicle early this morning.

The Ethical Standards Command is investigating.

Preliminary information indicates police were called to the carpark of a hotel in Bolsover Street around 3am following reports of a disturbance between a 46-year-old man and 33-year-old woman.

Officers arrested the Rockhampton man for breach of a domestic violence order.

Police said initial investigations indicated the man struggled with police before being restrained and transported to Rockhampton watch house.

Police said upon arrival at the watch house, around 3.50am, the man was found unresponsive in the police vehicle.

Officers conducted CPR until the arrival of the Queensland Ambulance Service.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The State Coroner has been advised and the Crime and Corruption Commission will provide independent oversight of the Ethical Standards Command investigation.

bolsover street death in custody editors picks ethical standards command police rockhampton watch house
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meter Maids make it in New York

        premium_icon Meter Maids make it in New York

        News The Gold Coast Meter Maids are on show in the Big Apple with a timeless photo of the icons in an exhibition - and we’ve tracked down the subject 14 years on.

        • 8th Nov 2019 10:45 AM
        ‘Like animals in a zoo’: Nippers harrassed by tourists

        premium_icon ‘Like animals in a zoo’: Nippers harrassed by tourists

        Offbeat Equipment has been damaged and young kids left distressed

        Tara Brown’s remarkable final chapter

        premium_icon Tara Brown’s remarkable final chapter

        News Tara Brown’s family and friends will be with her in spirit

        Army reveals it may have started fire

        premium_icon Army reveals it may have started fire

        News Senior army officer has revealed the likely cause