Man dies in Tweed house fire

1st May 2018

A MAN has died following a house fire in Tweed Heads this morning.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson said they received a call at 8.25am this morning, with reports of large volumes of smoke issuing from a single level complex in Flamingo Place.

The spokesperson said the fire was believed to have started in the bedroom, where it was contained within the hour, but the house was destroyed.

A search of the home by police found the body of a man, believed to be aged in his sixties.

Police said the cause of the fire was under investigation, however initial inquiries suggest it is not suspicious.

Four people managed to escape from the fire and a NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed they had been called to the scene, but had not been required to treat anyone.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

