Man dies in workplace machinery incident

by Shiloh Payne
22nd Jan 2021 7:43 AM
A man has died in a workplace incident involving heavy machinery in Brisbane overnight.

Police were called to Main Beach Road in Pinkenba around 2.30am where the man had been critically injured at his workplace.

He died at the scene.

Police and Workplace Health and Safety are investigating the incident, which they are not treating as suspicious at this stage.

It comes only days after two men were severely injured in a workplace incident on the Gold Coast, where one man suffered critical injuries after an explosion on a rooftop.

