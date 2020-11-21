Menu
Man dead, children rescued after group washed into ocean at Woonona Beach. Picture: Dee Kramer/ Real Estate
News

Man dies trying to save children at beach

by Shireen Khalil
21st Nov 2020 8:28 PM

A man has died trying to rescue two children who were swept off rocks at Woonona Beach, NSW, on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called to the beach, off Kurraba Road, at about 5.40pm following reports several people had been swept into the ocean.

Officers from Wollongong Police district were told two children were playing in the water when they were swept out to sea.

Bystanders used jet skis and surfboards to help the children back to shore, however, a man believed to be aged in his 40s, was pulled unconscious from the water.

A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au the man was trying to rescue the two children.

The Lifesaver Helicopter was called to the scene and landed near the surf club.

NSW Ambulance paramedics worked to resuscitate the man, however, he died at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More to come.

Originally published as Man dies trying to save children at beach

