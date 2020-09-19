Menu
A man was allegedly stabbed in Walloon on Friday night.
Crime

Man drives himself to pub after allegedly being stabbed

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Sep 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM
A MAN who was allegedly stabbed in the chest in Ipswich last night drove himself to a nearby pub, where he was treated for his injuries.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, treated a man in his 40s with a chest injury at the Walloon Saloon Hotel at 8.15pm on Friday night.

He was then taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

LOCAL NEWS: Anger after ninth greyhound dies at racetrack this year

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there was an altercation between two people in Walloon in which a man was allegedly stabbed in the chest.

"He's driven himself to the Walloon Saloon nearby," he said.

"(The Queensland Ambulance Service) has attended and transported him to the PA.

"Investigations are still continuing. No one has been charged."

