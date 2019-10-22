Man escapes conviction for advertising stolen wheels

A TWEED Heads man who attempted to sell stolen property on social media has learned those actions will end in court.

Jakob Ringsing was given a two-year conditional release order for trying to sell stolen car wheels on Facebook.

Ringsing, 22, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and possessing a prohibited weapon in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

A police report revealed Commodore wheels and tyres were stolen from a Currumbin wreckers and dumped at Ringsing’s address between May 13 and September 23.

The court heard Ringsing listed the items for sale on Facebook on September 29, after the alleged offender refused to remove the wheels from his property.

Someone who knew the owner of the Currumbin wreckers saw Ringsing’s advertisement on Facebook.

They contacted Ringsing who provided his Tweed Heads West address which was then given to police.

On October 1, police surveilled Ringsing’s address where they spotted the wheels, the report said.

About 1.40pm on October 2, police executed a search warrant and found 24 Commodore wheels.

The report said Ringsing told police he knew the wheels were stolen and gave them the name of the alleged offender.

Ringsing was given a two-year conditional release order.

No conviction was recorded.