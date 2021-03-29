Menu
Police detained a man causing a nuisance in Casuarina.
Crime

Man exposes self, urinates in public and complains of sore wrists

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
29th Mar 2021 1:00 AM
A Coolangatta man has been given an infringement notice after he allegedly exposed himself, urinated in public and abused police and paramedics.

About 10.30pm Saturday police were called to Casuarina Way for a man wandering around Casuarina Way and Grand Parade and abusing passers-by.

An ambulance attended due to his intoxication and complaints about a sore wrist.

Upon the ambulance arrival the man allegedly abused them before urinating against a wall and exposing himself.

It is alleged police who were in attendance were then abused by the man.

Police allege at the time there were a number of people of various ages within the hearing of the accused.

The 58-year-old was issued an infringement notice for Offensive Conduct due to his behaviour.

The accused was then detained as an intoxicated person and conveyed home for his own safety.

