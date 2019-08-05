Menu
Crime

Man to face court after alleged drug sale in Tweed car park

Michael Doyle
by
5th Aug 2019 1:08 PM
POLICE have charged a 26-year-old Tweed Heads South man after he was allegedly caught by police selling meth in a car park. 

Tweed Police will allege in court they followed the 26-year-old while he was riding a push-bike along Kennedy Dr, just before 5pm on Saturday, August 3. 

The 26-year-old was then seen selling what later became known as meth to another male in a car park at Tweed Heads West, according to police. 

The 26-year-old was taken to the Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with Supplying a Prohibited Drug and Deal with Proceeds of Crime.  

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in the Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, September 2. 

