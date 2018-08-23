Menu
Tweed Heads Court house. Photo: John Gass / Daily News
Crime

Man faces 200 charges including bestiality, sexual assault

by Campbell Gellie
23rd Aug 2018 11:19 AM

A BANGALOW man who allegedly terrorised women and children across Northern NSW for eight years is facing more than 200 charges including bestiality and sexual assault.

Dean Anthony Sellenthin appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday morning after police charged him with 212 further offences on Friday, adding to five charges he was already in custody for.

Sellenthin has been in custody since November 2017, when he was charged with breaching bail conditions, drug possession and child porn possession.

The 42-year-old is alleged to have stolen more than 370 pairs of underwear, had sex 19 times with three dogs and broken into at least 15 homes from Byron Bay to Brunswick Heads, where he would allegedly film girls without their knowledge.

