Man faces court after dramatic Bunnings arrest

Liana Turner
21st Jul 2020 9:00 AM
A MAN who was arrested in the parking lot of a Byron Bay hardware store has been remanded in custody.

Anthony Charles Finocciaro, 44, from Kingscliff, was arrested outside Bunnings in Bayshore Drive shortly before 10am last Thursday.

Police will allege a subsequent search of Mr Finocciaro and his vehicle revealed two pistols, ammunition and $2900 cash.

Detectives later executed a search warrant at a Kingscliff home and seized electronic storage devices and computers.

Mr Finocciaro was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with two counts of acquiring a firearm without a permit.

Police last week said the arrest was part of an ongoing investigation by the State Crime Command's drug and firearms squad/.

After being refused bail by police, his matter went before court on Friday.

He was again refused bail by the court and the case was adjourned to go before Byron Bay Local Court next Monday, July 27.

