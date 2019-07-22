Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shae Francis, 35, was last seen in the Hervey Bay area last October.
Shae Francis, 35, was last seen in the Hervey Bay area last October.
Crime

Jason Cooper returns to Hervey Bay over Shae Francis death

Sherele Moody
by
22nd Jul 2019 4:18 PM | Updated: 4:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man accused of killing Shae Francis will return to Hervey Bay in a few weeks.

Jason Cooper is scheduled to face the city's magistrates court on August 8.

Mr Cooper had a brief mention in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

He was charged with manslaughter in June, some eight months after his 35-year-old partner disappeared.

Ms Francis was last seen visiting her mother at the Hervey Bay Hospital at the beginning of October 2018.

Ms Francis was not reported missing until March.

Mr Cooper is also charged with interfering with a corpse and stealing.

Ms Francis's body has not been found. - News Regional

court crime jason cooper manslaughter missing woman shae francis violence
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Man busted with 220 ecstasy tablets at Splendour

    premium_icon Man busted with 220 ecstasy tablets at Splendour

    Crime POLICE are "disappointed" by the large number of people found with drugs at the music festival.

    Minister considers major reform of Murwillumbah gun registry

    premium_icon Minister considers major reform of Murwillumbah gun registry

    Politics "It would be naive to say that the audit didn't raise any concerns.”

    Lazy, dangerous teachers banned from NSW classrooms

    premium_icon Lazy, dangerous teachers banned from NSW classrooms

    Education Rise in teachers banned from schools for sexual misconduct, laziness

    Traffic misery after Splendour

    premium_icon Traffic misery after Splendour

    News Don’t expect to get anywhere fast this afternoon.