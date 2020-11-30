Menu
Man ‘failed to report’ wife’s death

by Erin Lyons
30th Nov 2020 2:16 PM
The man faces two charges. Picture: Richard Jupe
A Tasmanian man is accused of burying his partner on their rural property after failing to report her death to authorities.

Police said the 69-year-old man's partner died in August, three months before officers visited the property in Cranbrook on the state's central east coast last week where they uncovered a grave containing the woman's body.

The man was charged with failing to report a death and mishandling human remains.

He will appear at the Hobart Magistrates Court in March next year.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

