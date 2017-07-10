Man falls four storeys onto concrete at work site

Paramedics assess a man after reports he fell four storeys at a construction site onto concrete at Varsity Lakes. Photo: Nic McElroy

A MAN has suffered multiple fractures to his legs and ribs after falling from a Varsity Lakes worksite today.

His injuries were so severe paramedics had to place him in an induced coma when they arrived shortly after the 7am emergency call at Lakefront Crescent and Little Blue Lane.

It is believed the worker fell four storeys from one of the two building on site, onto concrete between two buildings before being carried onto the street on a stretcher by workers.

Critical care and high acuity response paramedics attended the scene, where the man was loaded into an ambulance.

The site of the accident on the Gold Coast.

While the man was being loaded into the ambulance another worker told emergency crews: "you guys are worth your weight in gold."

The site, Aura Varsity Lakes Apartments by Alder Developments, is at least 10 storeys high and has been shut down for at least the day.

Workplace Health and Safety are investigating.