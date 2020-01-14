Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who was reported missing in Queensland’s Upper Daintree has been found safe and well.
A man who was reported missing in Queensland’s Upper Daintree has been found safe and well.
News

Man feared killed by croc found alive after three weeks

14th Jan 2020 7:41 AM

A man who was reported missing in Queensland's Upper Daintree has been found safe and well.

Milan Lemic, 25, was reported missing on December 22 when his car was found bogged at the location and a passer-by stopped to help him.

When the passer-by returned with help, Lemic was gone.

Initial fears were that the man might have been taken by a crocodile.

A detail searched was conducted for the Victorian, but it was called off last week after several unconfirmed sightings.

Yesterday evening, a motorcyclist saw him on the Creb Track and notified police.

In a statement Queensland Police said: "He was in good physical condition considering he had been in the rainforest for three weeks."

He survived mainly on fruit and berries from the Daintree, and only suffered a few cuts and bruises.

More Stories

Show More
crocodiles editors picks far north queensland missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents isolated by bus network change

        premium_icon Residents isolated by bus network change

        News The new bus route, which was introduced on December 6, has left residents who relied on the network “stranded”

        Reason man accused of attempted murder breached bail, twice

        premium_icon Reason man accused of attempted murder breached bail, twice

        Crime Victim was set on fire in scrubland, found still smoldering

        How 'hero' teen saved 4 men from drowning

        premium_icon How 'hero' teen saved 4 men from drowning

        News “Then I heard someone yell ‘Help’. I didn’t really think, I just acted.”

        PHOTOS: Plane crash site located in rugged terrain

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Plane crash site located in rugged terrain

        Breaking The wreckage of a plane has been located near the QLD border