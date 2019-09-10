Man fighting for life after being pulled from the surf

A MAN in his 20s is fighting for life in hospital after being pulled from the water by a swimmer off the Tweed Coast.

NSW Ambulance were balled to Dreamtime Beach yesterday at 8.30am, after reports of a man not having to be pulled from the water.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a swimmer pulled the man in his 20s to shore, before paramedics performed CPR on the beach.

He was taken to the tweed Heads Hospital in a critical condition.

The NSW Ambulance spokesman said a ventilator was used in the ambulance on the patient.

A Tweed Heads Hospital spokeswoman told the Tweed Daily News the patient remains in a critical condition.