Man fighting for life after being pulled from the surf
A MAN in his 20s is fighting for life in hospital after being pulled from the water by a swimmer off the Tweed Coast.
NSW Ambulance were balled to Dreamtime Beach yesterday at 8.30am, after reports of a man not having to be pulled from the water.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a swimmer pulled the man in his 20s to shore, before paramedics performed CPR on the beach.
He was taken to the tweed Heads Hospital in a critical condition.
The NSW Ambulance spokesman said a ventilator was used in the ambulance on the patient.
A Tweed Heads Hospital spokeswoman told the Tweed Daily News the patient remains in a critical condition.