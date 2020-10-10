Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is fighting for life after a vicious street fight outside a Sunshine Coast pub overnight. He suffered a serious head injury.sault.
A man is fighting for life after a vicious street fight outside a Sunshine Coast pub overnight. He suffered a serious head injury.sault.
Breaking

Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

by Shiloh Payne
10th Oct 2020 9:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has suffered life threatening injuries after an assault in the Sunshine Coast overnight.

Paramedics, including critical care and a doctor attended Alexandra Parade in Maroochydore just before 1am.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the assault occurred outside a licensed venue in Alexandra Headland.

She said a number of people were assisting police with inquiries, but charges were yet to be laid.

A man, aged in his 30s, sustained a serious head injury in the incident and was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

Police investigations are underway.

Originally published as Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Smarter Shopping Coles has offered its customers some freebies after an IT glitch caused supermarkets across the country to be shut down on Friday afternoon.

        Disco Dong aside, Byron doesn’t need any crass Big Things

        Premium Content Disco Dong aside, Byron doesn’t need any crass Big Things

        News Byron too cool for school as Big Prawn and Big Banana trade barbs over who is the...

        Developer banned from operating companies for five years

        Premium Content Developer banned from operating companies for five years

        Business Michael David Steele banned from operating companies for five years

        Where to beat new gel blaster rules

        Where to beat new gel blaster rules

        News Queensland is the only Aussie jurisdiction where gel blasters are legal