Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was allegedly seen taking photos of children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday.
A man was allegedly seen taking photos of children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday.
News

Man flees beach after taking photos of young kids

Ashley Carter
14th Aug 2020 3:26 PM | Updated: 5:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man seen taking photos of small children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday has not been found after police conducted several patrols in the area.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was confronted by a member of the public after he was seen taking the photos, and after a brief interaction fled the beach.

'Some you don't forget': Horror week for Coast fatalities

Police attended the scene and patrolled around shops, beach access areas and parks, but were unable to find him.

The spokesman said police were continuing to conduct inquiries.

sunshine beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen in serious condition after nearly drowning

        Premium Content Teen in serious condition after nearly drowning

        News The teenage boy has been rushed to Tweed Hospital after the emergency on a beach.

        EXPLAINED: How the border changes affect Tweed Hospital

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: How the border changes affect Tweed Hospital

        News Health District’s top boss squashed concerns hospital could close

        35,000 face masks needed to deliver meals, can you help?

        35,000 face masks needed to deliver meals, can you help?

        News MEALS on Wheels NSW has asked the community to support protecting their volunteers...

        NSW confirms nine new COVID-19 cases

        NSW confirms nine new COVID-19 cases

        Health Coronavirus NSW: State confirms nine new COVID-19 cases