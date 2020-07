A man has been flown from Grafton to the Gold Coast after suffering serious head injuries from a forklift accident. Photo: File

A man has been flown from Grafton to the Gold Coast after suffering serious head injuries from a forklift accident. Photo: File

A MAN has been flown to a Gold Coast hospital after a forklift accident yesterday morning.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to stabilise and transport the 49-year-old man from Grafton Hospital after he sustained serious head injuries.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter transported the 49-year-old man.

The man was being taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

His condition is not known.

More to come.