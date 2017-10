The Westpac Rescue helicopter with Ballina Marine Rescue conducded a training exercise off Lennox Head yesturday. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star

The Westpac Rescue helicopter with Ballina Marine Rescue conducded a training exercise off Lennox Head yesturday. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star Doug Eaton

A MAN with severe burns was flown to hospital from Murwillumbah overnight.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was alerted to an incident at a Murwillumbah home about 9.30pm last night.

Local emergency services met the helicopter crew at the Murwillumbah airfield, as the rescue team was unable to land near the home .

The man, 43, was flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital burns unit with severe burns to his arms and legs.

He was in a stable condition throughout the flight.