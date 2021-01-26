Man flown to hospital after mower mishap
A FAR North man has been flown to hospital with significant chest injuries after his ride-on lawnmower rolled at a private premises.
Emergency services were called to the scene at a property in Barrine at 9.26am on Tuesday.
An ambulance spokeswoman said the man was in a serious but stable condition en route to Cairns Hospital.
She said they were still confirming the man's age.
Paramedics and one rescue helicopter attended the scene.
